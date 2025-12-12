Salvors remove WWII-era mooring platforms from sunken US Navy battleship Arizona

Salvors have removed over 100 tons of weight from two World War II-era mooring platforms from the sunken US Navy battleship USS Arizona at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Hawaii.
Only minimal portions of the original mooring platforms remain at the site. The navy does not expect that these will damage the ship's structure.
The navy had earlier said that the effort will help preserve and protect Arizona and the memorial structure above, while also preventing harm to the environment.
The mooring platforms were welded onto Arizona's wreck in the months after she was sunk during the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The platforms were originally intended to facilitate salvage operations.
After more than 80 years since the original salvage, the platforms had remained attached to the ship, clearly visible for the visitors who come to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial each year.
It was during a routine inspection in October 2023 when park rangers reported one of the platforms had partially collapsed. Ultimately, the navy decided that the removal of the platforms would prevent possible harm to Arizona, the memorial, and the environment.
After extensive planning, analysis, preparation and training, divers from the navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, and supported by locally contracted salvors, carefully extracted the ageing concrete platforms that had been welded onto Arizona’s hull.
The US Pacific Fleet directed the establishment of Task Force Arizona under Navy Region Hawaii to accomplish the mission, while working closely with federal regulators, the State of Hawaii, and key stakeholders to preserve and protect Arizona and the memorial structure above.