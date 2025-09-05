US Navy begins removal of mooring platforms from sunken battleship USS Arizona
The US Navy, in coordination with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, has begun operations for the removal of two World War II-era mooring platforms from the sunken battleship USS Arizona.
The navy said the effort will help preserve and protect Arizona and the memorial structure above, while also preventing harm to the environment.
After extensive planning, analysis, preparation and training, divers from the navy’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, advised by the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, and supported by locally contracted salvors, will start to carefully extract the ageing concrete platforms from Arizona’s hull.
The US Pacific Fleet directed the establishment of Task Force Arizona under Navy Region Hawaii to accomplish the mission, while working closely with federal regulators, the State of Hawaii, and key stakeholders to preserve and protect USS Arizona and the memorial structure above.
The battleship, sunk during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, also serves as the final resting place for more than 900 sailors and marines who died defending against the attack.
In the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack, the navy installed two mooring platforms in 1942 to aid in the salvaging of the Pennsylvania-class battleship’s ammunition and armament for reutilisation in the then-ongoing war effort.
After more than 80 years since the original salvage, the platforms remain attached to the ship, clearly visible for the visitors who come to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial each year.
It was during a routine inspection in October 2023 when park rangers reported one of the platforms had partially collapsed. Ultimately, the navy decided the removal of the platforms would prevent possible harm to Arizona, its memorial, and the environment.
“The removal of the platforms will be conducted in a manner that respects the ship’s historic importance to the nation, its sacred war grave status, marine life and the local community,” said Bill Manley, Navy Region Hawaii environmental director.
“The navy is working deliberately with appropriate agencies throughout the process to ensure continued safety to the environment.”