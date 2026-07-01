Naval Ships

Russian Navy's newest stealth corvette hits the water

The Russian Navy Project 22800 stealth corvette Shtorm
The Russian Navy Project 22800 stealth corvette ShtormUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
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The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has launched a new Russian Navy stealth corvette.

Shtorm (Шторм) belongs to the Project 22800 series of corvettes, otherwise known as the Karakurt-class. The Project 22800 ships were developed as “blue water” capable complements to the Russian Navy’s littoral zone-optimised Buyan-M-class corvettes.

Upon completion, Shtorm will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 3.3 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a crew complement of 50. Three main engines and three generators in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles, or an operating endurance of 15 days.

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The corvette's armament will include Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, a 76mm naval gun, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and two 12.7mm machine guns.

The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite will meanwhile include AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.

Design work on Shtorm was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.

Europe
Russia
Russian Navy
United Shipbuilding Corporation
Amur Shipyard
Karakurt class
Project 22800
Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau
Shtorm (vessel)
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