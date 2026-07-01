Russian Navy's newest stealth corvette hits the water

The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has launched a new Russian Navy stealth corvette.

Shtorm (Шторм) belongs to the Project 22800 series of corvettes, otherwise known as the Karakurt-class. The Project 22800 ships were developed as “blue water” capable complements to the Russian Navy’s littoral zone-optimised Buyan-M-class corvettes.

Upon completion, Shtorm will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 3.3 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a crew complement of 50. Three main engines and three generators in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles, or an operating endurance of 15 days.