Russian Navy's newest stealth corvette hits the water

The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has launched a new Russian Navy stealth corvette.
Shtorm (Шторм) belongs to the Project 22800 series of corvettes, otherwise known as the Karakurt-class. The Project 22800 ships were developed as “blue water” capable complements to the Russian Navy’s littoral zone-optimised Buyan-M-class corvettes.
Upon completion, Shtorm will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 3.3 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a crew complement of 50. Three main engines and three generators in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles, or an operating endurance of 15 days.
The corvette's armament will include Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship cruise missiles, a 76mm naval gun, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system consisting of surface-to-air missiles, and two 12.7mm machine guns.
The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the ship's radar signature. The electronics suite will meanwhile include AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.
Design work on Shtorm was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau.