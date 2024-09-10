Russian Navy's newest missile corvette to begin sea trials
Russia's Zelenodolsk Shipyard will soon commence sea trials of a new Project 22800 or Karakurt-class guided-missile corvette ordered by the Russian Navy.
Like its Project 22800 sisters, the future Taifun ("Typhoon") will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.
The ship's armament will include Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system (CIWS) consisting of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and 14.5mm machine guns.
The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the corvette's radar signature. The electronics suite will meanwhile include AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.
Design work on the future Taifun was undertaken by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. Once in service, the corvette will be operated as part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.