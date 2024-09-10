Russian Navy's newest missile corvette to begin sea trials

Like its Project 22800 sisters, the future Taifun ("Typhoon") will have a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots.

The ship's armament will include Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system (CIWS) consisting of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and 14.5mm machine guns.