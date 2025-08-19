Russian Navy cruiser sails on first sea trials in over 25 years

A Russian Navy warship has sailed on its first sea trials after spending more than 25 years in deep refurbishment, Russia's state-owned news agency TASS said on Monday, August 18.

The report cited an industry source, who said that the factory sea trials of the 253-metre, nuclear-powered guided-missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will initially be conducted in the White Sea.

Additional tests will afterwards be carried out in the Barents Sea over a span of several months.