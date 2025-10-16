Royal Navy frigate tracks Russian submarine through English Channel

Over the following 72 hours, from October 7 to 9, HMS Iron Duke and its embarked Wildcat helicopter closely tracked and reported every movement of the Russian vessels as they transited through the Channel and into the North Sea. The frigate then passed on monitoring responsibilities to a NATO ally, reported as the Royal Netherlands Navy.

Al Carns, the Minister for the Armed Forces, stated, “Russian vessels have been passing through the English Channel more frequently and our Royal Navy is on the job 24/7, keeping a close eye on their movements to make sure our waters and undersea cables stay safe. This is a clear sign of how the UK stands strong with our NATO allies to push back against Russian aggression.”