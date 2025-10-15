Dutch and Danish navies escort Russian submarine through North Sea

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) and the Royal Danish Navy recently escorted a Russian submarine and its supporting tug through the North Sea and adjacent waters.

According to a press release from the Dutch Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Russian ships came from the Mediterranean Sea and were already escorted in the English Channel by a UK Royal Navy vessel. Once in Dutch waters, the RNLN hydrographic survey vessel HNLMS Luymes took over this task from the British ship.