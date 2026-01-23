Rheinmetall plans further naval acquisitions after Luerssen deal

German arms maker Rheinmetall is considering further acquisitions in the naval sector after agreeing in September to buy the warship division of German shipbuilder Luerssen for €1.35 billion ($1.57 billion), CEO Armin Papperger said.

The long-awaited consolidation in Germany's naval sector has accelerated with a surge in defence spending. Germany alone could spend about €31 billion on naval vessels by 2035, according to Rheinmetall.

"We have entered the naval business, and we obviously aim to grow. And if we see good opportunities, we also aim to grow through acquisitions," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt conference in Berlin.

Papperger declined to specify potential acquisition targets but industry sources have suggested Europe's biggest ammunition maker may be interested in German Naval Yards Kiel (GNYK).