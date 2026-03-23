Report says use of fitness app may have revealed French aircraft carrier's location

French news outlet Le Monde has reported that a sailor's use of a popular fitness app may have inadvertently revealed the location of a French warship currently deployed overseas.

The individual, whom Le Monde said was a French Navy officer, reportedly used the fitness app Strava to register a run lasting 35 minutes while he was on board the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle.

The carrier and at least 11 other navy vessels are being deployed to the Mediterranean and the Red Sea upon the order of deeply unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron as a deterrent against further aggression amid ongoing hostilities between Iran and the United States.