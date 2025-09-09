Philippine Coast Guard crew aboard the offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang salute the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Diego Silang as the latter transits through the waters off Zambales province, September 8, 2025.
Philippine Coast Guard crew aboard the offshore patrol vessel BRP Gabriela Silang salute the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Diego Silang as the latter transits through the waters off Zambales province, September 8, 2025.Philippine Coast Guard
PHOTOS | Diego Silang and Gabriela Silang: Philippine Navy's newest frigate welcomed by coast guard patrol ship

The future BRP Diego Silang, the Philippine Navy's newest guided-missile frigate, arrived in Philippine waters on Monday, September 8, following her delivery voyage from South Korea.

The ships that welcomed Diego Silang upon her arrival on Monday included the Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal and the Philippine Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel (OPV) BRP Gabriela Silang.

In a social media post, the coast guard called the rendezvous between the frigate and the OPV "an historic voyage." This is because the two vessels were named after a famed husband-and-wife revolutionary pair who led a series of armed uprisings against Spanish colonisers in the northern Philippines from 1762 until their deaths in 1763.

"This was a historic encounter between the two vessels named after a heroic couple who epitomised courage, sacrifice, and love of country," the coast guard said in a statement written in Filipino about Monday's rendezvous at sea.

Built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the future Diego Silang is the second and final Miguel Malvar-class guided-missile frigate ordered by the Philippine Navy. Her sister BRP Miguel Malvar was delivered and commissioned into service in May of this year.

