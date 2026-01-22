Philippine Navy's newest patrol vessel completes delivery voyage from Korea

The Philippine Navy's newest warship arrived in home waters earlier this week upon the completion of her delivery voyage from South Korea.

The future BRP Rajah Sulayman is the first in a planned class of six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is building for the Philippine Navy.

Sulayman is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2026 while her sister ship, the future BRP Rajah Lakandula, will soon begin undergoing sea trials in South Korea.