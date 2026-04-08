Pakistan Navy's second Babur-class corvette achieves full readiness

The Pakistan Navy inducted its newest corvette during a ceremony on Saturday, April 4.

PNS Khaibar is the second corvette in the Babur-class. As with class lead ship PNS Babur, she was designed by Istanbul Naval Shipyard in Turkey.

The Babur-class corvettes belong to the MILGEM family of warships originally developed in Turkey. The Pakistani ships are variants of the Ada-class corvettes being operated by the Turkish Navy, but with enhanced anti-surface warfare and anti-air warfare capabilities in addition to anti-submarine warfare capabilities.