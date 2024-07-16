VESSEL REVIEW | Babur – Pakistan Navy corvette to take on air defence and surface warfare missions

The Pakistan Navy has commissioned the lead ship of a new class of heavy corvette developed jointly by local company Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) and Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY) of Turkey. PNS Babur is the first of four MILGEM corvettes that will be built for the Pakistan Navy. Under the newbuilding contract, two ships will be built by INSY and the remaining two will be constructed in Pakistan by KS&EW. All four ships will comply with Turk Loydu class requirements.

The Babur-class corvettes, as the MILGEM ships are known in Pakistani service, are variants of the Ada-class corvettes being operated by the Turkish Navy. However, unlike the Ada-class corvettes, which are optimised for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), the Babur-class ships will also be employed for anti-surface warfare (ASuW) and anti-air warfare (AAW).