Order placed for fifth FDI frigate for French Navy

The French Directorate General of Armament has placed an order for a new FDI frigate to be built by the Naval Group at its Lorient facilities.

The ship, which will be named Amiral Cabanier, will be the fifth FDI frigate to be acquired by the French Navy. Class lead ship Amiral Ronarc'h (pictured) was commissioned in 2025 while Cabanier and three other sisters are scheduled to enter service between 2027 and 2032.

All five FDI ships in French service will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. Each frigate can operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.