Naval collaboration agreed between Saab and PGZ Group

Swedish defence company Saab and Poland's PGZ Group have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement within the naval domain.
The two companies intend to cooperate on the service and life cycle support of surface vessels and submarines while integrating PGZ Group entities into the Saab supply chain.
The partnership includes plans to establish an underwater technology centre in Poland and jointly evaluate the production and marketing of an autonomous ocean drone. Additionally, the companies are exploring collaboration on a heavyweight torpedo and export opportunities for various underwater platforms and rescue vessels.
“This agreement reflects a strong commitment to a deepening partnership between Polish and Swedish industry,” said Micael Johansson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saab.
The partnership stems from a memorandum of understanding signed in September 2025.
Following a March 2026 agreement focused on maintenance, repair, and overhaul for Poland's Orka submarine programme, the companies are now looking into further projects involving multi-domain defence solutions and the production of mortar munitions in Poland.