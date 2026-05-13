Naval collaboration agreed between Saab and PGZ Group

Swedish defence company Saab and Poland's PGZ Group have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement within the naval domain.

The two companies intend to cooperate on the service and life cycle support of surface vessels and submarines while integrating PGZ Group entities into the Saab supply chain.

The partnership includes plans to establish an underwater technology centre in Poland and jointly evaluate the production and marketing of an autonomous ocean drone. Additionally, the companies are exploring collaboration on a heavyweight torpedo and export opportunities for various underwater platforms and rescue vessels.