Saab signs agreements with Polish defence firms PGZ and WB Group
Swedish defence company Saab has signed two separate strategic cooperation agreements with major Polish defence and technology companies, PGZ Group and WB Group.
The first agreement is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the PGZ Group, Poland's largest state-owned defence corporation. The two parties will explore potential cooperation on projects related to the development of defence solutions for multi-domain operations across the air, land, and naval domains. The cooperation also aims to build industrial relationships that could lead to a strategic partnership to modernise the Polish Armed Forces, and may include joint initiatives to support Ukraine.
The second agreement establishes a strategic cooperation with the Polish technology company WB Group. This partnership aims to explore potential cooperation in areas including naval solutions, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, and border protection systems.
Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, commented that there is great potential to expand the existing partnership between Poland and Sweden to ensure "security and stability" in Europe, including the Baltic Sea region.