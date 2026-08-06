Naval Ships

Keel-laying ceremony held for Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Keel-laying ceremony for the Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette, August 4, 2026
Keel-laying ceremony for the Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette, August 4, 2026Rauma Marine Constructions
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Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has laid the keel of the final one of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes ordered by the Finnish Navy.

The keel was laid during a ceremony on Tuesday, August 4.

Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70. A combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion arrangement of one GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the ship to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.

The ship's armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.

The ship will also have an ice-reinforced hull to permit year-round operations in the Baltic Sea.

The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are being built as part of the Finnish Navy's "Squadron 2020" project. All four ships are scheduled to be completed by 2029.

Europe
Baltic Sea
Finland
Finnish Navy
Pohjanmaa class
Rauma Marine Constructions
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