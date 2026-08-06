Keel-laying ceremony held for Finnish Navy's fourth Pohjanmaa-class corvette

Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions has laid the keel of the final one of four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes ordered by the Finnish Navy.
The keel was laid during a ceremony on Tuesday, August 4.
Upon completion, the corvette will have a length of 117 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of five metres, and a crew complement of 70. A combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion arrangement of one GE LM2500 gas turbine and four MAN 1,920kW generators will propel the ship to a maximum speed in excess of 26 knots.
The ship's armament will include a 57mm naval gun, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, torpedoes, mines, and machine guns fitted on remote weapon stations. Saab will provide the combat management system, which will include AESA and short-range 3D radars.
The ship will also have an ice-reinforced hull to permit year-round operations in the Baltic Sea.
The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes are being built as part of the Finnish Navy's "Squadron 2020" project. All four ships are scheduled to be completed by 2029.