Keel laid for Republic of Singapore Navy's second Victory-class combat vessel

The vessel will be able to operate in conditions of up to Sea State six, while the propulsion will deliver a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 15 knots.

Space will be available for two rigid inflatable boats for at-sea interception and boardings and an unmanned surface vehicle to be launched and recovered via a dedicated LARS setup.

The MRCV will also be able to transport up to 20 containerised mission modules.

Class lead ship RSS Victory was launched at ST Engineering's facilities in October 2025.