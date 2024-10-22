Jet aircraft trials begin on Japanese helicopter carrier

The sea trials are scheduled to take approximately three weeks with a scheduled completion on November 18.

The JMSDF had earlier said that it will conduct developmental tests to collect the data necessary for the conduct of ship-based operation and STOVL flight operations of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force's own F-35B aircraft on Kaga and other converted Izumo-class ships.

Kaga's sister, class lead ship JS Izumo, is undergoing a similar refit to its bow and flight deck that is scheduled to be completed by early 2027. Japanese defence officials expect the conversion works will enhance the two ships' ability to provide air defence for deployed JMSDF vessels as well as vessels of other allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.