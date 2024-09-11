Japanese helicopter carrier to conduct F-35B jet aircraft trials off California
The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) will conduct further developmental testing of the Izumo-class helicopter carrier JS Kaga following the completion of modifications that would enable the ship to embark and operate short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) jet aircraft.
The service said in a press release that it will conduct developmental tests to collect the data necessary for the conduct of ship-based operation and STOVL flight operations of Japan Air Self-Defence Force F-35B Lightning II jet fighter aircraft on Kaga and other Izumo-class vessels.
The tests will be held off the coast of San Diego, California, from October 5 to November 18, 2024. The US military will support the tests, though the JMSDF did not disclose which US units or assets will be involved.
Kaga's sister, class lead ship JS Izumo, is undergoing a similar refit to its bow and flight deck that is scheduled to be completed by early 2027. Japanese defence officials expect the conversion works will enhance the two ships' ability to provide air defence for deployed JMSDF vessels as well as vessels of other allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.