Japanese helicopter carrier to conduct F-35B jet aircraft trials off California

The service said in a press release that it will conduct developmental tests to collect the data necessary for the conduct of ship-based operation and STOVL flight operations of Japan Air Self-Defence Force F-35B Lightning II jet fighter aircraft on Kaga and other Izumo-class vessels.

The tests will be held off the coast of San Diego, California, from October 5 to November 18, 2024. The US military will support the tests, though the JMSDF did not disclose which US units or assets will be involved.