Japan reclassifies helicopter destroyers as "multi-role cruisers"

An F-35B Lightning II from US Navy Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23) lands aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force helicopter destroyer JS Kaga off the southern coast of California to begin developmental testing, October 20, 2024.
An F-35B Lightning II from US Navy Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23) lands aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force helicopter destroyer JS Kaga off the southern coast of California to begin developmental testing, October 20, 2024.US Department of Defense/Darin Russell
The Japanese Ministry of Defence (MOD) has unveiled new classifications for some of the frontline surface ships in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), including its two Izumo-class helicopter-capable ships.

The Izumo-class vessels previously carried the hull designation DDH for "helicopter destroyer." Under the MOD's new classification, the ships will be redesignated as "aircraft-carrying multi-role cruisers" with the symbol CVM.

Officials of the JMSDF said the revised classification is more appropriate, as the dimensions of the Izumo-class ships are considered larger than those of conventional destroyers.

The two Izumo-class ships are in the process of being upgraded to enable them to embark F-35B Lightning II short takeoff and vertical landing multi-role fighter aircraft in addition to helicopters that they traditionally carried for anti-submarine warfare.

JS Kaga, the second ship in the class, had already begun conducting jet aircraft trials. Tests that were conducted off the coast of California late last year utilised a US Navy F-35B.

Japanese defence officials expect the conversion works will enhance the Izumo-class ships' ability to provide air defence for deployed JMSDF vessels as well as vessels of other allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

