Japan reclassifies helicopter destroyers as "multi-role cruisers"

The Japanese Ministry of Defence (MOD) has unveiled new classifications for some of the frontline surface ships in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), including its two Izumo-class helicopter-capable ships.
The Izumo-class vessels previously carried the hull designation DDH for "helicopter destroyer." Under the MOD's new classification, the ships will be redesignated as "aircraft-carrying multi-role cruisers" with the symbol CVM.
Officials of the JMSDF said the revised classification is more appropriate, as the dimensions of the Izumo-class ships are considered larger than those of conventional destroyers.
The two Izumo-class ships are in the process of being upgraded to enable them to embark F-35B Lightning II short takeoff and vertical landing multi-role fighter aircraft in addition to helicopters that they traditionally carried for anti-submarine warfare.
JS Kaga, the second ship in the class, had already begun conducting jet aircraft trials. Tests that were conducted off the coast of California late last year utilised a US Navy F-35B.
Japanese defence officials expect the conversion works will enhance the Izumo-class ships' ability to provide air defence for deployed JMSDF vessels as well as vessels of other allied nations in the Indo-Pacific region.
