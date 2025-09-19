Japan reclassifies helicopter destroyers as "multi-role cruisers"

The Japanese Ministry of Defence (MOD) has unveiled new classifications for some of the frontline surface ships in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), including its two Izumo-class helicopter-capable ships.

The Izumo-class vessels previously carried the hull designation DDH for "helicopter destroyer." Under the MOD's new classification, the ships will be redesignated as "aircraft-carrying multi-role cruisers" with the symbol CVM.