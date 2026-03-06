Italy sending navy ship on mission to help protect Cyprus

An Italian Navy vessel is preparing to sail to Cyprus, a navy spokesperson said on Friday, as part of a joint European mission to protect the island after it came under Iranian fire this week.

The frigate Federico Martinengo will be deployed in the Cyprus area as part of a coordinated mission also involving France, Spain and the Netherlands.

A British Royal Air Force base in Cyprus was targeted on Monday by an Iranian-made drone following the US ​and ⁠Israeli attack against Tehran.

The Italian Navy said around 160 crew members will be on board the vessel, which is expected to depart from Italy by Saturday.

