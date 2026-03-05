FEATURE | UK’s weak showing in Iran conflict deepens doubts about military effectiveness

Britain's cautious response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its hesitancy in defending its allies from attack have renewed doubts among partners about its military effectiveness when the US is demanding widespread rearmament.

Trump criticised deeply unpopular Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday, suggesting he had helped to ruin the countries' historically close relationship after London blocked the US's use of British bases to launch pre-emptive strikes on Iran.

Cypriot officials have also criticised London after an Iranian-made drone hit one of Britain's military bases on the island, prompting France, Greece and others to send support. A British destroyer is not expected to sail until next week, and will likely take around a week to get to the region.