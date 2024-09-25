Construction begins on new offshore patrol vessel for Italian Navy

Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 95 metres, a displacement of 2,300 tonnes, and accommodation for 97 crewmembers. Construction of all four ships in the class will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.

The OPV's duties will include maritime patrols and surveillance, protection of sea lines of communication, and environmental protection. Among the notable features of the vessel will be a cockpit-style integrated navigation management system that can be operated by only two crewmembers.