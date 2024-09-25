Construction begins on new offshore patrol vessel for Italian Navy
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Italian Navy.
Upon completion, the OPV will have a length of 95 metres, a displacement of 2,300 tonnes, and accommodation for 97 crewmembers. Construction of all four ships in the class will take place at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.
The OPV's duties will include maritime patrols and surveillance, protection of sea lines of communication, and environmental protection. Among the notable features of the vessel will be a cockpit-style integrated navigation management system that can be operated by only two crewmembers.
The station, which will also be located in the bridge, will enable two operators to have direct control of the engines, the rudders, and some functions of the combat system.
The OPVs are being built by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture owned by Fincantieri and defence technology company Leonardo.