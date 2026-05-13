Italian Navy patrol ship departs for Indo-Pacific deployment

An Italian Navy warship departed Taranto earlier this month for a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

Giovanni delle Bande Nere, the Italian Navy's fourth Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship, will first sail through the Suez Canal to reach the Indian Ocean.

Over a span of approximately six months, the ship will visit about a dozen ports in Egypt, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Guam, and Hawaii. While in Hawaii, she will participate in the multinational naval exercises Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) and Pacific Dragon.