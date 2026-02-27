Italian Government submits aircraft carrier transfer plan for parliamentary approval

The Italian Government has begun seeking parliamentary approval for the formal transfer of a decommissioned Italian Navy aircraft carrier to Indonesia.
The plan for the transfer of ex-Giuseppe Garibaldi was submitted to the Italian Parliament on Thursday, February 26. Two defence committees will review the plan, which, if approved, will see the carrier handed over to Indonesia without her offensive capabilities.
Non-functioning weapon systems as well as essential propulsion and safety systems will remain on board.
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali had earlier said that he expects ex-Garibaldi to arrive in Indonesia's home waters before this October 5, which is also the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the country's armed forces.
Decommissioned in October 2024, ex-Garibaldi operated in Italian service for nearly 40 years.
The carrier's operational history included participation in the 1999 NATO air strikes against Yugoslavia, the initial stages of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan between late 2001 and early 2002, and the 2011 EU military intervention in Libya under Operation Unified Protector.