Indonesian Navy chief expects delivery of ex-Italian aircraft carrier by early October

The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy has said that he expects the service will welcome a former Italian Navy aircraft carrier in home waters before October 5 of this year, Indonesian state news outlet Antara reported recently.

However, Admiral Muhammad Ali clarified that no formal agreement has been reached between the Indonesian and Italian governments regarding the turnover of ex-Giueseppe Garibaldi and that no purchase has yet taken place.

The admiral assured that the Indonesian Ministry of Defence has been in talks with the Italian Navy and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, though he did not provide details on the coverage of the discussions.