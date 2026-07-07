Iran rejection likely to sink joint UK-France Hormuz naval mission

Trump bemoans lack of support on Iran

Iran began blockading the waterway after the United States and Israel launched military action against it in February. Despite the mid-June interim accord, passage remains difficult, keeping shipping costs and global supply chains under pressure.

NATO allies have sought to avoid direct involvement in the conflict, instead focusing on plans outside the alliance to reopen the strait, through which around a fifth of the world's oil supply normally passes.

On arrival in Ankara, US President Donald Trump said he might not have attended the summit had it not been hosted by his friend, President Tayyip Erdogan, while criticising NATO allies for what he said was their reluctance to support him in his conflict with Iran.

"We weren’t treated well because we did something in Iran. We don’t need anybody’s help. I didn’t even want their help. But before I asked, they said they wouldn’t be there," he said, pointing the finger at Britain, Italy, France and Germany.