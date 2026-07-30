Indian Navy's seventh Mahe-class anti-submarine corvette hits the water

India's Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has launched the seventh Mahe-class anti-submarine corvette slated for the Indian Navy.

The future INS Machilipatnam belongs to a new class of ships built by CSL and designated as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWCs).

Development of the class is being undertaken jointly by CSL, Smart Engineering and Design Solutions (SEDS), and Surma. SEDS undertook the basic design work on the vessels while Surma was responsible for the combat survivability features and the signature management software.