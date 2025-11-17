VESSEL REVIEW | INS Mahe – Sub-hunting corvette delivered to Indian Navy

New warship designation

The eight Mahe-class ships are being developed concurrently with the eight Arnala-class ASW SWCs built for the navy by the partnership of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen and Toubro. All 16 ships will replace the Indian Navy’s Abhay-class corvettes, which were originally designed during the 1980s.

The two ship classes have slightly different dimensions though all vessels will have more than 80 per cent indigenous content in line with the “make in India” initiative of the Indian Government.