Indian Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel hits the water

India's Goa Shipyard (GSL) has launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Indian Navy.
The future INS Shachi is also the lead ship of a similarly named class of 11 OPVs. GSL will build seven of the ships while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) will be responsible for the remaining four.
GRSE laid the keel of one OPV in April 2025.
Upon completion, the future Shachi will have a length of over 100 metres, a displacement of more than 2,500 tonnes, and a crew complement of 20 officers and 130 enlisted sailors.
Two diesel engines will deliver a maximum speed of 24 knots and a range of 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots. The vessel's shallow draught will meanwhile enable her to operate in coastal as well as offshore waters.
The OPV's missions will include protection of offshore assets, maritime interdiction, surveillance, mine warfare, search and rescue, non-combatant evacuation, convoy escort, anti-piracy missions, counter-infiltration operations, counter-poaching patrols, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
The future Shachi was launched on Tuesday, March 31, the same day that GSL delivered the Adamya-class fast patrol vessel ICGS Achal to the Indian Coast Guard.