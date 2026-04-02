Indian Navy's newest offshore patrol vessel hits the water

India's Goa Shipyard (GSL) has launched a new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ordered by the Indian Navy.

The future INS Shachi is also the lead ship of a similarly named class of 11 OPVs. GSL will build seven of the ships while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) will be responsible for the remaining four.

GRSE laid the keel of one OPV in April 2025.

Upon completion, the future Shachi will have a length of over 100 metres, a displacement of more than 2,500 tonnes, and a crew complement of 20 officers and 130 enlisted sailors.