Indian Navy deploys ships to assist tankers in Middle East waters

The Indian Navy has begun deploying some of its warships to help ensure safe passage for India-bound tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.
Indian officials have confirmed to local media that Operation Urja Suraksha ("Energy Security"), is already underway with an initial element of destroyers and frigates being dispatched to the Gulf of Oman.
The warships will primarily provide guidance for the crews of the tankers as these pass through the strait. The warships will not enter the strait and will instead remain in the Gulf of Oman to await the tankers exiting the strait.
Once out of the strait, the tankers will be met by Indian warships, which will then provide route guidance and close quarters protection to deter possible attempts at sabotage and hijacking.
Operation Urja Suraksha is being undertaken by the Directorate of Naval Operations in close coordination with the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MOPSW).
Officials clarified that the operation is non-combatant in nature as it would not interfere in the ongoing hostilities between Iran and the United States, which has led to the strait becoming a highly volatile area.
Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers had already passed through the strait. The MOPSW expects that the ships will reach India before the end of this week.