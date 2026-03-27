Indian Navy deploys ships to assist tankers in Middle East waters

The Indian Navy has begun deploying some of its warships to help ensure safe passage for India-bound tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz and beyond.

Indian officials have confirmed to local media that Operation Urja Suraksha ("Energy Security"), is already underway with an initial element of destroyers and frigates being dispatched to the Gulf of Oman.

The warships will primarily provide guidance for the crews of the tankers as these pass through the strait. The warships will not enter the strait and will instead remain in the Gulf of Oman to await the tankers exiting the strait.