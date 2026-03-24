Two Indian tankers pass through Hormuz amid US-Iran standoff

Two tankers bound for India sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, as US President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran’s power plants unless Tehran drops threats that have effectively closed the gulf.

Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have seen exports blocked since the war in Iran began on February 28 and Tehran launched attacks on ships and threatened any passing through the gulf’s southern strait.

The two India-flagged tankers were carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used mostly for cooking in India. They loaded at anchorages in Kuwait and the UAE, LSEG ship-tracking data showed.

The Pine Gas, which loaded in UAE waters, sailed through the strait followed by the Jag Vasant carrying LPG from Kuwait, ship-tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.