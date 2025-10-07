Indian Navy commissions second Arnala-class anti-submarine corvette

The Indian Navy commissioned a new anti-submarine corvette into service in a ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 6.

INS Androth is the second unit in a new class of corvettes known as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWC). The Arnala-class is being built by a partnership formed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) as replacements for the Indian Navy’s 1980s-designed Abhay-class corvettes.