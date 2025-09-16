Indian Navy takes delivery of second Arnala-class corvette

The Indian Navy took delivery of a new corvette from Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) during a ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, September 13.

The future INS Androth is the second unit in a new class of corvettes known as anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASW SWC). The Arnala-class is being built by a partnership formed by GRSE and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) as replacements for the Indian Navy’s 1980s-designed Abhay-class corvettes.