Indian government to sell stake in local shipyard

The Indian government, acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also has an option to additionally sell 6,577,020 equity shares through a separate, designated window of the stock exchanges, collectively representing five per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company in accordance with Offer for Sale (OFS) guidelines.

According to exchange data, the government's stake in CSL as of June 30 was nearly 73 per cent.