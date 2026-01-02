Naval Ships

Hanwha Systems secures fifth combat system export contract for Philippine Navy

South Korea's Hanwha Systems has signed a contract worth approximately KRW40 billion ($30.8 million) to supply combat management systems (CMS) and tactical data links (TDL) to the Philippine Navy.

The equipment is destined for the navy's two new 3,200-tonne frigates.

Hanwha Systems noted that this agreement marks the fifth export of naval combat systems to the Philippines by the company since 2017.

Upon completion of this contract, a total of 15 Philippine Navy vessels will be equipped with these South Korean-produced systems, including the Gregorio del Pilar-class frigates, the Miguel Malvar-class corvettes, and the Rajah Sulayman-class offshore patrol vessels.

The company remarked that the systems provided under this contract will be tailored to the specific maritime security requirements of the Philippine archipelago.

It added that the software is designed to function effectively within a complex operational environment consisting of approximately 7,600 islands.

