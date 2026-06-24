Germany might scrap its delayed frigate project, clouding Rheinmetall hopes

Germany plans to scrap a delayed multibillion-euro project to build F126 frigates, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, in what could be a blow to Rheinmetall's hopes to secure its biggest contract.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other officials informed industry officials and senior MPs of their intention to abandon plans to build six F126 frigates, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The country intends to buy eight smaller MEKO A-200 frigates instead from rival warship builder TKMS, according to the report.