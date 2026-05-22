French Navy's second FDI frigate hits the water

French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group has launched the second defence and intervention frigate (frégate de défense et d'intervention; FDI) ordered by the French Navy.

The future Amiral Louzeau will be capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. The ship was designed to be able to operate alone or as part of a naval task force and can be deployed long-term over long distances.

The frigate will enter sea trials in early 2027 and will be commissioned into service later that same year.