French Navy ships depart for five-month deployment to Indo-Pacific

Two French Navy ships sailed out of Toulon earlier this week for a five-month training deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Dixmude (pictured) and the La Fayette-class frigate Aconit departed Toulon along with their complement of naval infantry troops, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles for the navy's annual Jeanne D'Arc deployment.

The ships have also embarked a total of 162 officer cadets, as the deployment will include both training exercises and actual operations at sea.