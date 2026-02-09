French Navy helicopter carrier, frigate to participate in Philippines' Balikatan joint exercises

The French Navy will send two of its warships to participate in the Balikatan 2026 annual military exercises to be held in the Philippines later this year.

The navy confirmed that the Mistral-class landing helicopter dock Dixmude and the La Fayette-class frigate Aconit will be deployed along with their complement of naval infantry troops, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

This will so far be the largest French military contingent to participate in the exercises, which have been held in the Philippines every year since 2001.