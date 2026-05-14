Ex-South Korean patrol ship enters service with Ecuadorian Navy

The Ecuadorian Navy has commissioned a recently acquired patrol vessel into service.

BAE Jambelí is the former KCG 3301, lead ship of the Tae Pyung Yang-class patrol vessels operated by the Korea Coast Guard (KCG). She was commissioned into KCG service in 1994 and had been used for exclusive economic zone surveillance and search and rescue missions until she was decommissioned in 2024.

With a length of 105 metres and a lightship displacement of approximately 3,000 tons, Jambelí is the largest patrol vessel in active service with the Ecuadorian Navy.