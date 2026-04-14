South Korean warship donated to Ecuador on its way to new home

The BAE Jambelí, Ecuador's first multipurpose warship, has arrived in US port of San Diego as part of its final transit stage before entering Ecuadorian territory.

The vessel is travelling from South Korea to Ecuador after being transferred from the Korea Coast Guard, where it previously served for 30 years as the patrol ship KCG 3001.

The ship measures 105 metres in length and 15 metres in width with a displacement of approximately 4,400 tonnes.