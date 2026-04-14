South Korean warship donated to Ecuador on its way to new home

The BAE Jambelí, Ecuador's first multipurpose warship, has arrived in US port of San Diego as part of its final transit stage before entering Ecuadorian territory.
The vessel is travelling from South Korea to Ecuador after being transferred from the Korea Coast Guard, where it previously served for 30 years as the patrol ship KCG 3001.
The ship measures 105 metres in length and 15 metres in width with a displacement of approximately 4,400 tonnes.
Following its departure from San Diego, the Ecuadorian Ministry of National Defence stated the ship is expected to join the Armed Forces to reinforce the response capacity of the Ecuadorian Navy against maritime threats and illicit activities.
The ministry added that the vessel is designed to execute multiple strategic missions, including maritime surveillance and the control of criminal structures.
The ship is equipped to operate with medium helicopters and provide logistical support to other units during prolonged operations at sea. Officials noted the autonomy and versatility of the BAE Jambelí represent an operational leap for the country's defense capabilities.