Naval Ships

Ex-Dutch minehunter handed over to Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy mine countermeasures vessel Henichesk during her handover ceremony, June 15, 2026
The Ukrainian Navy mine countermeasures vessel Henichesk during her handover ceremony, June 15, 2026Ukrainian Navy/Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa
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A mine countermeasures (MCM) vessel formerly operated by the Royal Netherlands Navy was officially handed over to Ukraine during a ceremony on Monday, June 15.

Ex-HNLMS Makkum belongs to the Tripartite-class of MCM vessels that were originally built for the Dutch, Belgian, and French navies in the 1980s. She followed sister ships ex-Narcis and ex-HNLMS Vlaardingen, which were turned over to the Ukrainian Navy in early 2025.

Ex-Makkum has now entered operational service with the Ukrainian Navy and has been renamed Henichesk after a city on Ukraine's Azov coast.

The Tripartite-class ships are being used to form a new MCM fleet.

Following her retirement from Dutch service in November 2024, ex-Makkum was used for the training of 35 Ukrainian Navy personnel who would later form the initial crew complement of ex-Vlaardingen.

The Alkmaar-class vessels, as the Tripartite-class ships are known in Dutch service, are being replaced by a new class of vessels that can also carry unmanned minehunting vehicles. The first of these new MCM motherships was delivered earlier this year.

Europe
France
Belgium
Netherlands
French Navy
Belgian Navy
Royal Netherlands Navy
Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Tripartite class
HNLMS Makkum (vessel)
HNLMS Vlaardingen (vessel)
Henichesk (vessel)
Narcis (vessel)
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