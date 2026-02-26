Construction begins on UK Royal Navy's fourth Type 31 frigate

Babcock International recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of the UK Royal Navy's fourth Type 31 or Inspiration-class frigate.

Like her sisters, the future HMS Bulldog will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols as well as disaster response.

The frigate will be armed with a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannons, and surface-to-air missiles. She will also be fitted with a helicopter deck and space for three small fast boats to be used in at-sea interceptions and boardings.