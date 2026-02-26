Construction begins on UK Royal Navy's fourth Type 31 frigate

Babcock International recently held a steel-cutting ceremony to mark the official start of construction of the UK Royal Navy's fourth Type 31 or Inspiration-class frigate.
Like her sisters, the future HMS Bulldog will be used to conduct missions including counter-terrorism and counter-drug patrols as well as disaster response.
The frigate will be armed with a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm autocannons, and surface-to-air missiles. She will also be fitted with a helicopter deck and space for three small fast boats to be used in at-sea interceptions and boardings.
Babcock intends to deliver all five Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy by 2028. These will replace the Type 23 ships and will be operated alongside the Type 26 or City-class frigates, which will be dedicated anti-submarine warfare platforms.
The design of the ships was developed jointly by Babcock, naval architecture firm BMT and defence technology company Thales.
Variants of the Type 31 frigates are also being manufactured under licence by Indonesian state-owned shipyard PAL for the Indonesian Navy.