Conflicts over shipbuilding plans caused Phelan's ouster, Trump says

Navy Secretary John Phelan was fired after conflicts with senior Pentagon leadership over shipbuilding, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Phelan's dismissal, first reported by Reuters, was the latest wartime shakeup at the Pentagon.

"He's a hard charger, and he had some conflicts with some other people, mostly as to building and buying new ships," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "Got to get along, especially in the military, got to get along, you know. And some people liked him, some people didn't, and that's usually the truth about everything."