Chinese aircraft carrier returns home after weeks of exercises, state media blasts Japanese "harassment"

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying vessels on Monday returned to a Chinese port after more than 40 days of drills in the South China Sea and the western Pacific Ocean, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The training focused on combat readiness, including air defence, anti-ship strikes, support missions, long-range rescue and live-fire exercises, according to CCTV.

The group carried out multiple rounds of ship-air offensive and defensive drills, it said.