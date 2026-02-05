Builder's sea trials completed for US Navy aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy

The future USS John F. Kennedy, the US Navy's second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier (CVN), has completed undergoing her builder's sea trials.

Throughout the trials, US Navy sailors from the pre-commissioning unit assigned to Kennedy, shipbuilders from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division, and personnel from the navy's Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Naval Sea Systems Command, and the navy's program executive office for CVNs worked together in testing many of the ship's key systems and technologies.

Prior to getting underway, the carrier conducted a five-day "fast cruise,” a multi-day pier side training evolution that will bring the ship to life prior to getting underway during new construction or after an extended maintenance availability.