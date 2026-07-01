Brazilian Navy's third Tamandare-class stealth frigate floated out

Brazilian shipbuilder TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul has launched a new stealth frigate slated for the Brazilian Navy.

The future Cunha Moreira is the third ship belonging to the locally built Tamandaré-class. Like class lead ship Tamandaré, she will have a length of 107.2 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, a displacement of 3,500 tonnes, and space for 130 crewmembers.

Four MAN and four Caterpillar engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will drive two five-bladed controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 25.5 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots.