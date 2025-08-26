Brazilian Navy's lead Tamandare-class frigate completes sea trials

The future Tamandaré has a length of 107.2 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, and a displacement of 3,500 tonnes. Four MAN and four Caterpillar engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a maximum speed of 25.5 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The ship's armament will include a 76mm naval gun, a 30mm close-in weapon system, two 12.7mm machine guns on remote weapon stations, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes. Flight deck and hangar facilities will be available for use by a multi-role helicopter as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The frigate will soon begin undergoing final outfitting prior to delivery to the navy later this year.