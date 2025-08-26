Brazilian Navy's lead Tamandare-class frigate completes sea trials
The future Brazilian Navy frigate Tamandaré has completed undergoing sea trials off the Brazilian coast, German naval shipbuilder TKMS (formerly ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems) confirmed earlier this week via a social media post.
The trials were conducted to assess the ship's propulsion, manoeuvrability, and communication systems and were carried out by a joint team consisting of TKMS and its Brazilian partners under the Águas Azuis consortium.
The future Tamandaré has a length of 107.2 metres, a beam of 16 metres, a draught of 5.2 metres, and a displacement of 3,500 tonnes. Four MAN and four Caterpillar engines in a combined diesel and diesel arrangement will deliver a maximum speed of 25.5 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
The ship's armament will include a 76mm naval gun, a 30mm close-in weapon system, two 12.7mm machine guns on remote weapon stations, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, and torpedoes. Flight deck and hangar facilities will be available for use by a multi-role helicopter as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.
The frigate will soon begin undergoing final outfitting prior to delivery to the navy later this year.